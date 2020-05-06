Mary Ann Evers
May 15, 1939 - April 30, 2020
Silver Spring, MD- Mary Ann Evers, age 80 of Silver Spring, MD passed away April 30, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family due to complications from lung disease. She recently relocated from Kathleen, GA. She was born May 15, 1939 to Luther and Nellie Wells in Enid, Oklahoma. She graduated from Phillips University in Enid, OK with a degree in education and attended post-graduate studies at William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA.
She taught art and special education in Kansas, Virginia and Tokyo, Japan. Mary met the love of her life on a blind date in Langley, VA. She married Richard Evers on June 29, 1963 and they moved around the world for his Air Force career. They lived in Virginia, Germany, Massachusetts, Korea, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Virginia, Arkansas, Japan, Illinois, Florida, and Georgia.
She was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Perry, GA. Mary was very artistic and enjoyed crafting, sewing, needlepoint, gardening, reading, cooking and shopping. Being raised in the south, Mary was very friendly saying she never met a stranger, just a friend she didn't know yet.
She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Evers, 2 daughters, Stephanie Gonzales (Bobby) and Shelli Evers of San Diego, and 3 adoring grandchildren Matthew, Julia and Michael Gonzales. She was preceeded in death by her parents Luther A. Wells and Nellie M. Wells (nee Holliday) as well as her brother Robert and sister Sarah.
The family is grateful for the condolences and in lieu of flowers, we kindly request memorial donations to Christ Lutheran Church, located at 208 Langston Rd., Perry, Georgia 31069, (478) 987-6016.
Donations will be split between Christ Lutheran and support for Abba House who supports abused women in Perry, GA.
Online condolences can be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com. Due to the current pandemic, a Virtual Service will be scheduled in the next few weeks. She will be interned sometime in the fall at Arlington National Cemetary.
Published in The Telegraph on May 6, 2020.