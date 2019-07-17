Mary Ann Findley
April 2, 1942 - July 15, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mary Ann Findley, 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 15, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Immediately after service she will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Dennis Clark will officiate.
Mary Ann was born on April 2, 1942 in Glenwood, Georgia to the late Owen and Margaret Taylor Peavey. She retired as Civil Service from Robins Air Force Base after 40 years of dedicated service. Mary Ann loved to be outside tending to her Rose Garden. She was a loving mother, sister, and aunt who will be greatly missed.
Her loving memory will forever be cherished by her daughter, Regina Crowe (Danny), Centerville; 2 brothers, Jimmy Peavey (Sharon), Macon; Jerry Peavey, Macon; and several nieces and nephews.
Please sign the registry online at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Ann Findley
Published in The Telegraph on July 17, 2019