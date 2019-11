Mary Ann HarbinSeptember 4, 1930 - November 28, 2019Macon, Georgia- Mary Ann Harbin, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel with the Pastor Mark Grinsted officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Harbin was born in Grinnell, Iowa to the late Floyd R. and Lillian Appleby Pugh. She was a member of Safe Harbor Baptist Church (formerly Lakeview Baptist Church). Mrs. Harbin served in the U.S. Navy. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt.She is survived by her children, Cynthia Waldrep, Michael Harbin, Melissa (Joey) Sellars, Michelle Harbin, and Timothy Harbin; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.Mrs. Harbin was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Harbin Sr.; son, John R. Harbin Jr.; grandson, Ernest John Waldrep; three brothers; and one sister.Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.