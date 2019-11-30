Mary Ann Harbin
September 4, 1930 - November 28, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Mary Ann Harbin, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel with the Pastor Mark Grinsted officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Harbin was born in Grinnell, Iowa to the late Floyd R. and Lillian Appleby Pugh. She was a member of Safe Harbor Baptist Church (formerly Lakeview Baptist Church). Mrs. Harbin served in the U.S. Navy. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Waldrep, Michael Harbin, Melissa (Joey) Sellars, Michelle Harbin, and Timothy Harbin; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Harbin was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Harbin Sr.; son, John R. Harbin Jr.; grandson, Ernest John Waldrep; three brothers; and one sister.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 30, 2019