Mary Ann Harbin (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Harbin.
Service Information
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-7417
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Ann Harbin
September 4, 1930 - November 28, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Mary Ann Harbin, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel with the Pastor Mark Grinsted officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Harbin was born in Grinnell, Iowa to the late Floyd R. and Lillian Appleby Pugh. She was a member of Safe Harbor Baptist Church (formerly Lakeview Baptist Church). Mrs. Harbin served in the U.S. Navy. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia Waldrep, Michael Harbin, Melissa (Joey) Sellars, Michelle Harbin, and Timothy Harbin; twelve grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Harbin was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Harbin Sr.; son, John R. Harbin Jr.; grandson, Ernest John Waldrep; three brothers; and one sister.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mary Ann Harbin
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Macon, GA   (478) 743-7417
funeral home direction icon