Mary Ann Harbin
September 4, 1930 - November 28, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Mary Ann Harbin, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. A Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Snow's Memorial Chapel with the Pastor Mark Grinsted officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow the service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Visit www.snowspn.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Ann Harbin
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019