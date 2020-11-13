Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ann Manuel

November 7, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mary Ann Manuel will be held 10 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, Lizella. Ms. Manuel, 68, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Survivors include four sons; Roderick Manuel, Reginald Manuel, Eric Manuel, and Thomas Battle; one sister, Lillie Ruth Smith; one brother, Walter James Manuel; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2 to 3 PM ONLY.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements





