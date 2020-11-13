1/1
Mary Ann Manuel
{ "" }
Mary Ann Manuel
November 7, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Mary Ann Manuel will be held 10 AM Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens, Lizella. Ms. Manuel, 68, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Survivors include four sons; Roderick Manuel, Reginald Manuel, Eric Manuel, and Thomas Battle; one sister, Lillie Ruth Smith; one brother, Walter James Manuel; eight grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2 to 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
02:00 - 03:00 PM
NOV
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Rest In Heaven from Jamal Ringwood and the Ringwood Family.
Jamal Ringwood
Friend
November 10, 2020
I was so Sorry to hear about the passing of Miss Mary. I saw and spoke with her a few months ago. My heart goes out to her Sons may God keep you during this time of bereavement.
Sharonda Gibson
Friend
