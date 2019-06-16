|
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
|
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Mulberry Street United Methodist Church
Mary Ann Miles Dowling Heard
November 30,1939 - June 14, 2019
Macon, GA- Mary Ann Miles Dowling Heard was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee to the late Samuel Egbert Miles and Mary Gilette Liddell Miles. Later, her family moved to Lookout Mountain, Tennessee. She attended Girls Preparatory School and the University of Georgia, where she was member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. After her marriage, she lived briefly in Savannah, Georgia before moving to Valdosta, Georgia. She was a member of the Valdosta Junior Service League, the Valdosta Mystery Ball Club, Valdosta Supper Club and the Town and Country Garden Club. She was on the original board of trustees of the Valwood School. She was a member of the DAR, First Presbyterian Church, and, attended New Covenant Christian Center. Mary Ann enjoyed being part of "the beach group" consisting of 8 girls from Valdosta, who went on an annual trip, once a year, for 48 years. She loved her bridge clubs, bible studies and being active in her children's schools.
After being divorced several years, she met and married Milton Heard and moved to Macon, Georgia. She loved working alongside her husband at Hart's Mortuary until they both retired in 2016.
Mary Ann was a member of the Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, where she was active in the altar guild and occasionally taught her adult Sunday school class. She was a member of the Town and Country Garden Club and the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. She enjoyed playing bridge, bible studies, reading and traveling with her husband.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Bill Miles. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Milton Heard III of Macon, Georgia; her brother, Sam Miles Jr. (Roberta) of Lookout Mountain, Tennessee; 4 children, Cathy Mulrain of Fernandina Beach, Florida, James Dowling IV of Kennesaw, Georgia, Alden McGee (Jerry) of Jacksonville, Florida and Miles Dowling (Trish) of Marietta, Georgia; three step-children, Kathryn Rogers of Augusta, Georgia, Milton Heard IV (Laura) and Michael Heard (Terrie), both of Macon, Georgia; 8 grandchildren; Mary Ann Blalock (Jonathan Graham), Spencer Mulrain, Jack McGee, Miles McGee, Miles Patrick Dowling, Samuel Liam Dowling, Thorson Dowling and Gavin Dowling; 3 step-grandchildren, Jake Rogers, Sally Rogers, and Amy Heard; and one great-grandchild, Camille Graham of Savannah, Georgia.
A special thank you to Shy Lucas and Toya Stinson for their care and love during this difficult time.
Services will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00 PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Methodist Home for Children & Youth, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA 31204, Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia, 774, Hazel St. Macon, GA 31201.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Ann Miles Dowling Heard
Published in The Telegraph from June 16 to June 17, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|