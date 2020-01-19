Mary Ann Perry
January 14, 1929 - January 17, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Mary Ann Perry, 91, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, January 17, 2020.
Mary Ann was born on January 14, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Walter and Mary Bartlett, Jr. A selfless woman, she cherished her role as homemaker and mother, always putting others before herself. She enjoyed ceramics and her time spent at the beach. Mary Ann loved her family and especially adored her children, grandchildren and beloved pets. For many years, she was member at First United Methodist Church in Warner Robins.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Earl Perry; son, Rodney Perry; granddaughter, Madison Sammons; brother Walter Anchors Bartlett and her parents.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her devoted children, Michael Perry of Warner Robins and Marguerite Sammons of Byron; granddaughter, Grace Perry of Atlanta; siblings, Linda Mimbs of Warner Robins, Keith Bartlett of Macon and Rick Bartlett of Warner Robins and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, January 20, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Afterward, Mary Ann will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at 205 Harner Road in Kathleen, Georgia.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Ann Perry
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020