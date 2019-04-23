Mary Ann Stone
April 15, 1923 - April 20, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Mary Stone, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 20, 2019, at the age of 96. Mary was born on April 15, 1923, in Norcross, Georgia, to the late Robert Bailey and Nora Rodgers Bailey. She worked as an accountant for Winn Dixie. Mary was a devoted member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church where she was part of the Willing Workers' Sunday School class. She also enjoyed traveling to every state but Alaska, studying geography, and volunteering her time at church.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vertis Howard Stone; and siblings, Henry Bailey, Thomas Bailey, Louise Watson, Eula Mae Glenn, Alice Covington, and Rilla Stonecypher.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her son, Howard Stone (Jan) of Warner Robins; and grandchildren, Rebekah Stone, and Amanda Stone.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, there will be a graveside service for Mrs. Stone at 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, 581 Veterans Memorial Hwy SE, Mableton, Georgia 30126.
The family will accept flowers, or memorial donations be given in memory of Mrs. Mary Stone to the Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Unit at 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry Georgia 31069.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2019