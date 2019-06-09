Mary Anne Douglas
January 27, 1933 - June 8, 2019
Centerville, GA- Mary Anne Lemon Douglas, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the mausoleum chapel of Parkway Memorial Gardens. Pastor Terry Hyman will officiate.
Mary Anne was born on January 27, 1933 in Pinehurst to the late Andrew Jackson Lemon and Mozelle Hunt Lemon. She worked the majority of her life as a legal secretary at Robins Air Force Base, where she was meticulous with detail, a trait that followed her throughout life. Mary Anne was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Centerville, where she loved to fellowship and attend services. She was by far her happiest when she was spending time with her family. She was a caretaker to many, and prepared southern food like no other.
Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband; James Moore, as well as her parents and siblings; Andrew Lemon, Phil Lemon, Martha Jackson, and Francis Spillers.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her children; Stephen Scogin (Nancy), James Scogin, Jr. and Patricia Diane Scogin. 5 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and sister; Joyce Turner (Roy)
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Anne Douglas
Published in The Telegraph on June 9, 2019