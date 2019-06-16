Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary B. Reeves. View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Vineville Baptist Church 2591 Vineville Avenue Macon , GA View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Vineville Baptist Church 2591 Vineville Avenue Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary B. Reeves

April 1, 1926 - June 14, 2019

Macon, GA- Mary Byrd Reeves, 93, of Macon, Georgia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Monday, June 17, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204. Dr. Richard Kremer will officiate, and a special family tribute will be given by Dale Washburn. The family will greet guests at 2:00 PM prior to the service. A private entombment for family only will follow at Macon Memorial Park located at 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA.

Mrs. Reeves was born in Jones County, Georgia on April 1, 1926, to Glenn and Pearl Hammock. She attended Jones County High School in Jones County, GA. She married her first love, John Lewis Byrd, when she was sixteen and worked at Bibb Mill in the payroll department, before quitting to become a full-time wife and mother. After her husband suddenly passed away, she found new love with William B (Bill) Reeves whom she married in 1987. Mrs. Reeves loved being a homemaker – cooking, cleaning, sewing, needlework, and caring for her family. More accurately, she was a home administrator extraordinaire. Throughout her life, Mrs. Reeves was an active member of Eastside Baptist Church, Cross Keys Baptist Church where she volunteered as church hostess preparing Wednesday evening meals for the church members, and Vineville Baptist Church, where she served as secretary of her Sunday School Class.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, William B. Reeves, her husband of 42 years, John Lewis Byrd; mother, Pearl Roberts Hammock, father, Glenn Hammock, brothers Charles Hammock, Everett Hammock, Robert Hammock, Fred Hammock; sisters Gladys Simmons and Louve (Vee) Platt; son, John Michael Byrd; and grandson, Dale Rodney Byrd, Jr.

Mrs. Reeves is survived by son Rodney Byrd (JoCarol) of McRae; stepdaughters Donna Washburn (Dale) and Karen Gilchrist (Paul) of Macon, Victoria Powell (Johnny) of Roswell; grandchildren: Mandy Lumley (Tony Nelson), Leslee Brown (Brooks), John Byrd, and Jodi York (Joey); Casey Washburn (Robyn), Bradley Washburn (Lainey), Melissa Washburn, Ben Washburn (Bekah), and Dina Reed; nieces Sandra Blythe (Joe), Carole Porch (Jim), and Anne Fitch; nephews Fred Hammock, Jr. (Norma), Alan Hammock (Artis); 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Peggy Mills, faithful family caregiver for four years, and the nurses and staff at Heartland Hospice in Macon for the care given to Mrs. Reeves in the final months of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church and Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund (www.HeartlandHospiceFund.org/Donate).

