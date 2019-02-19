Mary Bacon Holt
June 26, 1928 - February 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Mary Bacon Holt, 90, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Dotson officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends Thursday night from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Mary was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late Albert Hartwell Bacon, Sr. and Mattie Nicholson Bacon and was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Holt; son, Edward Morley Adams, Sr.; and several siblings. She was a homemaker and a member of Porterfield Baptist Church. Mary was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
Survivors include her children, Jerry Adams (Donna), David Adams, Robert Lee Adams, Mary Catron Reed (Kent), Anearl Catron Auten, Earl Catron, Jr. (Sherry) and David Mark Conwell (Edna); twenty-one grandchildren; and twenty-eight great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019