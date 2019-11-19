Mary Bess Fraley
August 22, 1944 - November 18, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mary Bess Fraley, 75, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 18, 2019.
Mary Bess was born in Paris, Kentucky on August 22, 1944 to the late Orville E. and Mary Louise Mullikin Setters. A picture-perfect military wife, mother, and homemaker, Mary Bess indulged in decorating, crafts, quilting, cooking, bowling, painting, and cheering on the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball team. She also had a soft spot for giraffes; her house was home to about 600 of them. An added benefit to being a military wife was the enjoyment of traveling and seeing the world. Christ United Methodist was her church home.
She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James Sherman Fraley of Warner Robins; children, James Edward "JEF" Fraley (Lara Relyea) of Macon and JoAnna Fraley Dorris of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Joey Dorris, Rebecca Dorris, Thomas Dorris, Jake Fraley, and Henry Fraley; siblings, Charles Setters of Hodgenville, Kentucky and Anna Setters Randall (Stephen) of Bonaire; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Jeff Cleghorn officiating. Mary Bess will be laid to rest in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast in a private ceremony on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Bess Fraley
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 19, 2019