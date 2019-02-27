Mary Carswell
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mary Carswell will be held 2 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Rico Murphy will officiate. Interment services will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Carswell, 83, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Survivors includes her four children, Aaron Barron, Floyd (Delores) Barron, Ricky (Priscilla) Johnson and Jimmy Johnson; sister, Fannie Maude Franklin; brother, Nathan Franklin; thirteen grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Carswell
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2019