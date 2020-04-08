Mary Catherine Banks
August 7, 1927 - April 5, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Mary Catherine Banks, 92, are 11:00A.M., Thursday, April 9, 2020, Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon.
Ms. Banks was born August 7, 1927 to Clifford Johnny Banks and Lenora Moon Banks in Covington, GA.
Mary grew up in Covington and attended Washington Street School.
She joined Bethlehem Baptist Church, Covington, as a child and was baptized there.
Mary was the first-born child of Clifford and Lenora and was the older sister of Reverend Horace G. Banks and Georgia Louise Banks.
Beginning as a teenager, Mary had life-long health challenges. She lived with her brother and sister-in-law, Reverend Horace and Willie Mae Banks for over 30 years. She was a resident at Pruitt Health-Macon Nursing Home for the last 10 years.
Loved ones that preceded her in death include: her parents; and sister, Georgia Louise Banks.
Ms. Banks went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
In addition to her brother and sister-in-law, Mary leaves to mourn her passing: three nieces, LaMyra Ann Kelley, Vivian Porter (Carl), Katherine Sanders (Gene), Macon; one nephew, Michael Flanders (Joretta), Macon; two great-nieces; seven great-nephews; one great-great-nephew; and three great-great-nieces; a host of cousins; and friends in Macon and Covington.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 8, 2020