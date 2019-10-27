Mary Catherine Bryson Hughes
May 16, 1934 - October 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mary Catherine Bryson Hughes are 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Luke A.M.E. Church with Reverend Cynthia Hughes officiating. Interment will be held at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.
Family will receive friends, 6:00-7:00P.M., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, 2233 Anthony Road, Macon, GA 31204
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 27, 2019