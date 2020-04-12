Mary Catherine Feldman Stone (1948 - 2020)
  • "We are very sorry to hear of Mary's passing. Prayers for..."
    - James & Sandra Blessett
  • "She made me a great nurse."
    - Cassandra. ( C.J.) Humphrey
  • "I had the pleasure and privilege to work with Mary Stone at..."
    - Connie Nixon
  • "Loved Mary Stone, awesome nurse."
    - Bundy
  • "Mary was a wonderful person. I worked with her at Coliseum...."
    - Elizabeth Lange
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
Riverside Cemetery
Obituary
Mary Catherine Feldman Stone
April 21, 1948 - April 9, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Mary Catherine Feldman Stone, 71, of Macon, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 13, in Riverside Cemetery. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Mrs. Mary Stone was born on April 21, 1948, in Renneslaer, Indiana. She proudly served her country in the United States Navy as Corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class during the Vietnam war. Mary loved and worshiped her Lord and Savior through her Catholic faith. She worked 40 plus years as a registered nurse for the Medical Center of Central Georgia, the Coliseum Medical Center, and finally the Coliseum Northside Hospital. Mary always had a smile and sharp wit with anyone she came in contact with. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family as she now resides in Heaven.
Mrs. Mary Stone was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Opal Feldman; brothers, Rodger Feldman, Dale Feldman, Timothy Feldman, and Thomas Feldman; and sisters, Donna Feldman, Darlene Feldman.
Mrs. Mary Stone is survived by her sons, Michael Stone (Georlyn), Steven Stone (Holly), Jason Stone (Vanna); grandchildren, Jayden, Abbigail, Brooklyn, Jasmine, Micah, and Lily; sister, Deloris Wessell (Jeff); and life friend, Charles Stone.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War
