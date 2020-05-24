Mary Christine Carroll Etheredge
1925 - 2020
January 28, 1925 - May 17, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Mary Christine Carroll Etheredge, 95, of Forsyth, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Mrs. Etheredge was born on January 28, 1925, in Macon, Georgia to the late J.B. Carroll and Toy Wood Carroll. She was a retired from Robins Air Force Base, where she worked as an administrative assistant. Mrs. Etheredge was a former member of New Heights Baptist Church. Her hobbies were cooking meals and baking cakes.
Mrs. Etheredge was preceded in death by her son, Louis Etheredge, Jr. and brother, Clinton Carroll.
Mrs. Etheredge is survived by her daughters, Sarah E. Powers (Richard) and Pamela E. Sanford, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
