Mary D. Varnedore
April 8, 1937 - August 17, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Early on the morning of Saturday, August 17, 2019, Mary Dailey Varnedore, 82, passed peacefully from her earthly life to her heavenly life.
Mrs. Varnedore was born on April 8, 1937 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to the late Stan and Rosie Dailey. After attending high school in Elizabethtown, she began traveling and preaching, singing, and playing the piano as an itinerant evangelist. It was during that time that she met and married James C. Varnedore on July 9, 1963. Together, they relocated to Warner Robins where she faithfully devoted her life to serving her Lord and her family as a homemaker. Harvest Christian Fellowship was her church home since 1970. She was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her adoring husband of fifty-six years, James C. Varnedore of Warner Robins; her sons, Timothy Varnedore of Warner Robins and James A. Varnedore (Susan) of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; her daughter, Pamela Fite (Jeffrey) of Warner Robins; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; her sisters, Maggie Dailey, Betty Wallace, Doris Stone, Linda Elsler, and Carolyn McClure; and her brother, Reedie Dailey; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Mrs. Varnedore's family will be Monday, August 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating her life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Kelly Pope officiating. Following the service, Mrs. Varnedore will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1211 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2019