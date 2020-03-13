Mary Dash
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Mary Dash will be held 1 PM Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Bethel Temple Full Gospel Church, 3592 Log Cabin Dr., Macon. Rev. Troy Bland will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Dash, 88, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Survivors includes her son, William Cummings; three grandchildren, Sunny (Emmanuel) Hostin, Sean (Shawana) Cummings and Tyvee Cummings-Porter; six great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 PM until 7 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020