Mary Davidson-Willis
October 8, 1934 - October 4, 2020
Byron, Georgia - Mary Kathleen Davidson Willis, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
A Middle Georgia native, Mary was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late Robert O. Davidson, Sr. and Beulah W. Davidson. Alongside her husband, Harold, she worked hard to raise her six children and was a wonderful mother. Mary loved her family dearly and enjoyed life to the fullest.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Annie Ruth Eberhart; Earlene Parsons; Robert O. Davidson Jr.; and Henry C. Davidson.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her beloved husband of 66 years, Harold M. Willis; children, Michael Willis (Kathryn); Gary Willis (Martha Jane); Sherry Mixon (Jerry); Sharon Kelley (Doug); Mary Ann Tucker (J.R.); and Connie Plunkett (Wayne); 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; brothers, William Paul Davidson (Janet); Ernest Cecil Davidson (Peggy); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastors Monty Febuary and Rick Parsons Sr. officiating. Afterward, Mary Davidson-Willis will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
View the online memorial for Mary Davidson-Willis