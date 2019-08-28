Mary Davis Lee
June 4, 1928 - August 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Mary Davis Lee, 91, of Macon, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in her home with her sons present. A celebration of life will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Carlyle Place, 5300 Zebulon Rd, Macon, Friday, August 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Christ with the Reverend Scott Dickinson officiating. The family will greet friends in the sanctuary following the service. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Christ English as a Second Language Program, 511 High Place, Macon, GA 31201, where Mary was involved for many years.
Mary was born in Thomasville, Georgia. She met her late husband, William "Bill" Claude Lee, while attending Wesleyan Conservatory in 1947. Bill was attending Mercer after serving in the United States Navy during World War II. The two were married in 1949 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Mary taught 2nd grade for 20 years, retiring to enjoy their family at their home on Lake Tobesofkee.
Mary will be remembered, along with her husband, Bill, by their two sons, Davis Emerson Lee, and his wife Lynn Selman Lee and William C. Lee, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth Hannah Lee; grandchildren, Abby Dawson, Meredith Myers, Laura Cooper, Will Lee, Hannah Slocum and Davis Lee, great grandchildren, Adelaide and Eudora Dawson, Harper, Patton and Liam Myers, Anslee and Andrew Slocum and Davis Cooper.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2019