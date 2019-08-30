Mary Davis Lee
June 4, 1928 - August 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Mary Davis Lee, 91, of Macon, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in her home with her sons present. A celebration of life will be held from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Carlyle Place, 5300 Zebulon Rd, Macon, Friday, August 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Christ with the Reverend Scott Dickinson officiating. The family will greet friends in the sanctuary following the service. Burial will be private at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Christ English as a Second Language Program, 511 High Place, Macon, GA 31201, where Mary was involved for many years.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Davis Lee
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2019