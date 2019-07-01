Mary Davis Pitts
February 3, 1957 - June 29, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Mary Davis Pitts, 62, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. till 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Born in Atlanta, She was the daughter of the late Annie Mae Lackie Davis Brown and Walter Ira Davis. She was preceded in death by her brother, Terrell " Terry" Stephen Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Peyton Pitts, children, Savana Lambert, Theresa Abercrombie, Samantha White and grandchildren, Kelly, Hunter, Colton and Jaxson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Macon Outreach, 267 First Street Macon, GA. 31201.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Davis Pitts
Published in The Telegraph on July 1, 2019