Mary Dever
Jones County, Georgia- Mary Dever, 73, of Morton Road, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at a local hospital. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm-3:45pm, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Funeral services will follow at 4:00pm graveside at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Gray.
Mrs Dever was born January 22, 1946, in Scottsville, Indiana and had lived in Jones County for the past thirty-nine years. She was the daughter of the late Lester Reis and Inez Robinson Reis. Mrs Dever was a Eastern Star and of the Methodist faith. She was a retired packer operator for Brown and Williamson Tobacco Corporation.
Mrs. Dever is survived by sons: Brian Dever and Timothy Dever; step-children: Mike Dever and Charmaine Dever; companion: John Crosby; grandchildren: Briana Dever, Mariah Beeland, Keith Doles, Brandi Doles, Ashley Dever(Roger McGregor) and Timothy Dever; great-grandchildren: Clayton Logue, Pacey Doles, Haven Doles, River Doles, Abygale Doles and Ameliah Doles.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Mary Devers. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
View the online memorial for Mary Dever
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019