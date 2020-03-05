Mary Dorothy Sangster Massey
November 20, 1935 - March 3, 2020
Lizella, Georgia- Mary Dorothy Sangster Massey, 84, of Lizella, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. A celebration of Mrs. Massey's life will be held on Friday, March 6, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with the Pastor Tim South officiating. Immediately following the service, she will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior to service time.
Mrs. Massey was born on November 20, 1935, in Twiggs County, Georgia. She graduated from Twiggs County High and retired from First Macon Bank, where she was a teller. In her free time, Mrs. Massey loved camping and riding motorcycles with her husband Richard, with their motorcycle club, The Middle Georgia Ramblers. Her greatest joy in life came from being a wife, mama, granny, and meme.
Mrs. Massey was preceded in death by her grandson, Austin Sellers; parents, Wiley and Sarah Sangster; and sisters, Ann Bidwell and Elizabeth Fuhrman.
Mrs. Massey is survived by her husband of 64 years, Richard Massey; daughter, Dawn Sellers (Rick); grandchildren, Amber Rozier (Jimmy) and Aaron Sellers (Haylie); great-grandchildren, Carli Sellers, Cameron Rozier, and Conner Rozier; sisters, Mildred Partain (Oliver) and Katherine Smith (Max); and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Dorothy Sangster Massey
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 5, 2020