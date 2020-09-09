1/1
Mary E. Clark
1944 - 2020
Mary E. Clark
February 24,1944 - September 3, 2020
Macon , GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Clark. A Graveside Service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens located at 2700 Midway Road, Lizella, GA. 31052. Pastor Dexter A. Jordan will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories three loving children, Frederick Davis, Ricky Clark, Katrina Hicks and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 9, 2020.
