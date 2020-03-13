|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
Mary Elizabeth Bird
April 8, 1924 - March 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Mary Elizabeth Bird, 95, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Elizabeth was born in Ocala, Florida on April 8, 1924 to the late Oliver P. and Mary Taylor Meadows. A resident of Warner Robins for the past 40 years, she retired from Middle Georgia Community Action Agency as a long term care ombudsman. Elizabeth was devout in her faith and enjoyed volunteering for Trinity Lutheran Church in Corpus Christi, Texas, Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Temple, Texas, and was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church in Warner Robins where she served as a Sunday school teacher and started a community outreach clothing bank. In her free time, Elizabeth enjoyed sewing, gardening, and doting on her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne T. Bird; and her siblings, Birdie, Janie, Annie Laurie, and Elliot.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving children, Judy Singleton of Warner Robins and Wayne Oliver Bird of Sumter, South Carolina; grandchildren, Keri, Clayton, Gary, and Suzanne; great-grandchildren, Oscar, Brooke, Brandon, Kayla, Gabriel, Lilly, and Sara; great-great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Paisley, Camden, and Levi
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Kay Yates officiating. Following the service, Elizabeth will be laid to rest next to Wayne in a private graveside service at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Elizabeth to Faith Lutheran Church, 301 N. Pleasant Hill Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 13, 2020
