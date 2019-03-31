Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Elizabeth Baggett Dean

September 28, 1927 - March 26, 2019

Warner Robins, Georgia - Mary Dean, at the admirable age of 91, peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her daughter's home in Athens, Georgia.

Mary, the daughter of the late John Henry Baggett and Lou Ella Whitman Baggett, was born on September 28, 1927 in Ranburne, Alabama. At the age of 11, her family moved her to Griffin, Georgia. At the age of 15, she married her husband, Leonard C. Dean before he was drafted for World War ll. After he returned, the two were reunited and moved to Warner Robins, Georgia in 1951. Mary began working at Robins Air Force Base as a Secretary and then as a Computer Operator. She proudly totaled 20 years of Civil Service before her retirement. While working at Robins Air Force Base she also performed clothing alterations for many individuals and businesses in the Warner Robins area. Mary always had a love of caring for children. After raising her own children, she became a caregiver for many others through the years. Most days one could say that the Dean house felt like Grand Central Station with all the activities taking place. She was blessed to be able to care for children in her home until she was eighty years old. Mary was a steadfast woman with strong Christian values. She was a long time member at Central Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School Classes. She will forever be remembered as "Maw Maw," to many children and for her selfless love.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard C. Dean; daughter, Terry Ann Bergeron; and 13 brothers and sisters.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Tony Dean (Sheila) of Lagrange, Mary Dean Blume (James) of Athens, Richard Alan Dean of Macon; grandchildren, Shannon Murphree (Neal), Brooke Lampe (Michael), Rachael Grant (James), Rebecca Davis (Michael), Phillip Blume (Eileen), Mary Elizabeth Stead (Gordon), Adam Mitchell (Chrissy), Jason Bennett (Amy), Ryan Dean, Kelly Dean; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 02, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 02, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mrs. Dean will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mrs. Dean's arrangements.





View the online memorial for Mary Elizabeth Baggett Dean





Mary Elizabeth Baggett DeanSeptember 28, 1927 - March 26, 2019Warner Robins, Georgia - Mary Dean, at the admirable age of 91, peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her daughter's home in Athens, Georgia.Mary, the daughter of the late John Henry Baggett and Lou Ella Whitman Baggett, was born on September 28, 1927 in Ranburne, Alabama. At the age of 11, her family moved her to Griffin, Georgia. At the age of 15, she married her husband, Leonard C. Dean before he was drafted for World War ll. After he returned, the two were reunited and moved to Warner Robins, Georgia in 1951. Mary began working at Robins Air Force Base as a Secretary and then as a Computer Operator. She proudly totaled 20 years of Civil Service before her retirement. While working at Robins Air Force Base she also performed clothing alterations for many individuals and businesses in the Warner Robins area. Mary always had a love of caring for children. After raising her own children, she became a caregiver for many others through the years. Most days one could say that the Dean house felt like Grand Central Station with all the activities taking place. She was blessed to be able to care for children in her home until she was eighty years old. Mary was a steadfast woman with strong Christian values. She was a long time member at Central Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School Classes. She will forever be remembered as "Maw Maw," to many children and for her selfless love.In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard C. Dean; daughter, Terry Ann Bergeron; and 13 brothers and sisters.Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Tony Dean (Sheila) of Lagrange, Mary Dean Blume (James) of Athens, Richard Alan Dean of Macon; grandchildren, Shannon Murphree (Neal), Brooke Lampe (Michael), Rachael Grant (James), Rebecca Davis (Michael), Phillip Blume (Eileen), Mary Elizabeth Stead (Gordon), Adam Mitchell (Chrissy), Jason Bennett (Amy), Ryan Dean, Kelly Dean; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Tuesday, April 02, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 02, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mrs. Dean will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with Mrs. Dean's arrangements. Funeral Home McCullough Funeral Home

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close