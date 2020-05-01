Mary Elizabeth Randall Usry
1939 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Randall Usry
May 27, 1939 - April 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Mary Elizabeth Randall Usry are 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens, 3225 Joycliff Road, Macon. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
