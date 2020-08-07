Mary Elizabeth Royal Day
June 18, 1926 - August 5, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Mary Elizabeth Royal Day, 94, passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was surrounded by her family.
A native of Coffee County, Georgia, Mary Elizabeth was a dedicated employee who worked in the cafeteria for the Houston County Board of Education.
A devoted and committed wife, mother, and grandmother, Mary Elizabeth, born June 18, 1926 in Douglas, Georgia. She was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family.
Those who will cherish the memory of Mary Elizabeth are children, Helen C. Spacek; Melcena Day Williams (Robert); Kenneth L. Day (Joy); Mike L. Day (Gloria); grandchildren, David Williams, Beth Gregory Jones, Lee Malcom, Daniel Williams, Bryan Gregory, Amy Day Eady, Becky Gordon, Kevin Day, Michael Day, Keith Williams, Jim Davis, Mathew Day, Crystal Hooks, and Justin Oldmixon; twenty-nine great-grandchildren and fourteen great great-grandchildren. Meeting her at the gates of Heaven will be her parents, Charles A. and Melcena Boney Royal; husband, Lebern Day; son, Charles L. Day; and great-grandson, Devin-Michael Lebern Day.
The family will accept visitors at McCullough Funeral Home on Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow visitation in the McCullough Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with the Reverend Wayne Holcomb officiating. For friends and family unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
Mary Elizabeth will be buried at Magnolia Park Cemetery next to her husband, Lebern, who died July 22, 2008.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Mary Elizabeth Royal Day to Encompass Hospice, 1760 Bass Road, Suite 202, Macon, GA 31210.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for Mary Elizabeth Royal Day