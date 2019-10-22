Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ella Francis (Simmons) Peterman. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM Oakland Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ella Francis Simmons Peterman

October 1, 1935 - October 20, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Mary Ella Francis Simmons Peterman, age 84, joined her beloved husband, Bobbie Peterman, in heaven on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Mary was born in Dry Branch, Georgia on October 1, 1935 to the late George and Alice Day Simmons. A loving and devoted homemaker, she was blessed to her raise her children and to see them come to know and love the Lord.

She was a faithful and very active member of Oakland Baptist Church. She had a deep and abiding faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and loved to serve the Lord by serving others. In her free time, Mary enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, collecting various treasures, and caring for her chicken, "Henny Penny" and her brood. The love that she carried for her family, church family, and all of her friends will always live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Billy Simmons, Larry Simmons, and Lonnie Simmons.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Donald Peterman (Sonya), Sabrina Hering, Connie Chute (Tony), and Nina Herrera; grandchildren, Matthew Peterman (Melanie), Lee Hering (Brooke), Nick Hering (Nadia), Amos Chute, Joelle Chute, Noah Herrera, and Nate Herrera; great-grandchildren, Eliana Peterman, Finn Hering, and Abram Peterman; and siblings, John Simmons, George Simmons, Ann Cheatham, Bobby Simmons (Nancy), Frank Simmons (Judy), Cecil Simmons, and Tim Simmons (Diane); and a host of adoring nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church with Pastor Tony Chute officiating. Following the service, Mary will be laid to rest next to Bobbie in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be given in memory of Mary to Oakland Baptist Church Building Fund, 1509 Russell Pkwy., Warner Robins, GA 31088.

