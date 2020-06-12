Mary Ella Glenn Wilson
October 15, 1929 - June 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Ella Glenn Wilson, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Private services will be held at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, on Saturday. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Dr. Baxter Hurley will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road, Macon 31210 or the donor's favorite charity.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Anderson, South Carolina the daughter of the late Mary Boone Suddath Glenn and Fred Manning Glenn and was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Wilson. She was retired from the Bibb County Board of Education, Springdale Elementary School. Mrs. Wilson was a charter member of Forest Hill United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her daughters, Carol Wilson Nelson (Wendel) of Lizella and Lou A. Wilson of Macon; siblings, Nancy Crowther of Macon and Fred Glenn (Jean) of Dublin; several nieces and nephews; honorary grandson, Thomas Coleman of Macon.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 12, 2020.