Mary Ellen Thompson

July 17, 1930 - December 15, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Mary Ellen Thompson, 89, passed away after a brief illness Sunday, December 15, 2019. Born on a dairy farm in Pendleton, SC, on July 17, 1930, to Estelle Maddox and Augustine Smythe Harris, she moved to Pelham, GA, at age 16, Camilla, GA, soon after, and then to Warner Robins in 1973. In 1976 she married Tommy Thompson with whom she happily spent the next 33 years. Mrs. Thompson was an active member of the Pilot Club of both Houston County and Warner Robins for 45 years, faithfully serving her community through volunteer work. She was also a dedicated member of the Presbyterian church where, in Camilla in 1965, she was one of two women to be the first ordained female deacons in Georgia and she also served as deacon at First Presbyterian Church of Warner Robins. By day, Mary Ellen worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for car dealerships until she retired in 2004. By night, for many years, she fervently baked wedding, birthday, and specialty cakes into the wee hours of the morning. Gardening brought her peace as she took great pride in showing off her spectacular blooms. Mary Ellen was a passionate football fan who never missed an opportunity to support her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved her 1988 championship Demons, Nascar racing, Ford, UGA, antiques, music, travel, and theatre. Mrs. Mary Ellen spent her life serving others and caring for everyone around her.

She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl Collier (Larry) of Warner Robins, Anita Jackson (Jackie) of Tifton, and Livia Taylor (James Watson) of Macon; grandchildren, Lawrence Adrian Collier III, Jack Jackson, Jared Jackson, and Sadie Ellen Watson; and great-grandchildren, Lawrence Adrian Collier IV, Emma Marie Jackson, Forrest Blake Jackson, and Evan Landon Jackson.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Warner Robins. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Mary Ellen will be laid to rest in a private graveside memorial service for the family at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mary Ellen to First Presbyterian Church, 1139 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins, GA 31093 or to the Pilot Club of Warner Robins, Inc., 201 Farm Estates Rd., Perry, GA 31069.

