Mary Estelle Adams
November 5, 1930 - March 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Estelle Adams of Macon, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Chuck Taylor and Rev. Robert Webb officiating. Interment will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemtery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A native of Macon, she was the daughter of the late Roy S. Lewis and Annie Motes Lewis. She was a homemaker and an associate at Walmart. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. The family would like to share a special thanks to her RN, Janaye. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Leo Frank Adams, Sr.; a son, Dean L. Adams; two brothers, James Lewis and Joe Lewis; and a sister, Betty Lewis.
Mrs. Adams is survived by 7 children: Teresa A. Rogers (Larry), Leo Frank Adams, Jr. (Sheri), Blondie Trotter (Ray), Lee Adams, David Adams (Kathy), Dennis Adams, and Darrell Adams (Debbie); 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and a sister, Sadie M. Pratt.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020