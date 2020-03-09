Mary Eva DuBose
December 17, 1930 - March 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Eva DuBose, 89, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 08, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Vineville Baptist Church. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. William Richard Kremer, Dr. William "Bill" Hardee and Charlie Jay officiating. The family will greet friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Ave., Macon GA 31204.
Mary Eva was born in Tybee Island, Georgia to the late William Jennings and Clifford Shearouse Bryan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Winston H. DuBose, Jr. and brother, Clifford Jennings Bryan and sister, Betty Bryan McIver. Mary Eva was retired from the Medical Center of Central Georgia after thirty years of service. She was a devoted member of Vineville Baptist Church, where she was the first female Deacon and was Deacon Emeritus. Mary Eva spent her life serving as a volunteer for those who are less fortunate. She was an avid Braves and Georgia Bulldogs fan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane DuBose Moore, two sons, Winston H. DuBose, III and Danny (Terri) DuBose, two grandchildren, Cassie (Josh) Allen and Stephanie (James) Revell and four great grandchildren.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2020