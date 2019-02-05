Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Evelyn Kukla

March 11, 1932 - February 2, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Mary Evelyn Kukla, 86, met her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Evelyn was born on March 11, 1932 in York, Alabama to the late Mary Emma and Henry Howard Thomas. For 22 years, she was a flight rate specialist at Robins Air Force Base, earning numerous awards for her work. A 53-year devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Evelyn played organ, and proudly sang with the choir. She was the Associate Director of the Wings of Harmony Chorus of the Sweet Adelines. Her voice soared through local churches to Mossy Creek to the Cherry Blossom Festival to hallowed halls across Europe. She will forever have a song in her heart.

She is now reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Casimir "Kaz" Anthony Kukla.

Mary's memory will forever be treasured by her children, Howard Kukla (Jennifer) of Spokane, Washington, John Kukla (Catherine) of Dallas, Texas, L. Janas Kukla of Warner Robins, and Peggy Ann Randall (Frank) of Kathleen; and grandchildren, Ben Massey (Nikki), Jacob Kukla, Marcus Kukla, Bailey Kukla, Emma Johnson (Cameron) and Mary Catherine Bell (Craig).

A Rosary will be said on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass for Mrs. Kukla will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Afterwards, Mrs. Kukla will be laid to rest by her husband at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Mary Evelyn Kukla to Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund, 250 S. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

417 South Houston Lake Road

Warner Robins , GA 31088

(478) 953-1478

Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 5, 2019

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

