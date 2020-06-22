Mary Evelyn Mainor Ragin
1926 - 2020
Mary Evelyn Mainor Ragin
February 27, 1926 - June 15, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Mary Evelyn Mainor Ragin are 12:00P.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Willow Lake Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
