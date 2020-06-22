Mary Evelyn Mainor Ragin
February 27, 1926 - June 15, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Mary Evelyn Mainor Ragin are 12:00P.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
View the online memorial for Mary Evelyn Mainor Ragin
February 27, 1926 - June 15, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Mary Evelyn Mainor Ragin are 12:00P.M., Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens, Fort Valley. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
View the online memorial for Mary Evelyn Mainor Ragin
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 22, 2020.