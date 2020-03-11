Mary Evelyn Shiver Jaquess
April 21, 1924 - March 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Mary Evelyn Shiver Jaquess, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mary was born at home in Pompano Beach, Florida on April 21, 1924 to A.J. and Julia Shiver. She was a charter member of First Baptist Church Pompano Beach where she taught four year old Sunday School for 40 years and worked as a church secretary. In 2006, Mary moved to Warner Robins to live near her two daughters and immediately became active at Central Baptist Church. She was a devoted and loving mother who worked sacrificially to raise her three children. Mary loved gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odell O. Jaquess; her son, George Michael McLean; two brothers; and one sister.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Carla Smith (Jack) and Jessica Kinne (Ted); son, Terry Jaquess (Margaret); nine grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the Church Home for all the loving care she received there.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Mary will be laid to rest in Pompano Beach Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made in memory of Mary to the Central Baptist Church Building Fund, 1120 Lake Joy Rd., Warner Robins, GA 31088 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2020