Mary F. Linder (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary F. Linder.
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary F. Linder
January 16, 1937 - May 30, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Mrs. Mary F. Linder will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Sandbed Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children Barbara Taylor, Grace Taylor, Kevin Taylor and Randy Granville; step-children Lewis Linder Jr. Fred Lowe, Darius Linder and Angelica Linder; siblings Annie Abrams, Ruth Taylor, Mike Jordan, Rose Merry Jordan, Alilian Jordan, Russell Jordan, Angela (Fred) Adside, 6 grand-children, 4 great-grand children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 127 Dudley Dr. Warner Robins, GA from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Mary F. Linder
Published in The Telegraph on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.