Mary F. Linder
January 16, 1937 - May 30, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Mrs. Mary F. Linder will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday June 5, 2019 at Sandbed Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children Barbara Taylor, Grace Taylor, Kevin Taylor and Randy Granville; step-children Lewis Linder Jr. Fred Lowe, Darius Linder and Angelica Linder; siblings Annie Abrams, Ruth Taylor, Mike Jordan, Rose Merry Jordan, Alilian Jordan, Russell Jordan, Angela (Fred) Adside, 6 grand-children, 4 great-grand children and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 127 Dudley Dr. Warner Robins, GA from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on June 4, 2019