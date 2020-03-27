Mary F. Shipes
02/06/1937 - 03/24/2020
MACON, GA- Mrs. Mary Fowler Shipes, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Mrs. Shipes was born February 6, 1937 to father Alton W. Fowler Sr. and mother Louise Long Fowler of Bleckley County. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and follower of Christ. She was preceded in death earlier this year by her husband of 64 years, Vernon Shipes Sr., and previously by brother Bo Hogan, sister Francis Wolfe, and two grand-daughters Chelsea Donahue and Sarah Shipes.
She is survived by daughters Faye Anderson, Wanda Donaldson, and Rebecca Donahue, son Vernon Shipes Jr., sisters Beulah Bryant and Tina Thompson and brothers William "Bill" Fowler and Alton W. Fowler Jr., all of Macon, GA. Mrs. Shipes also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family will greet friends and loved ones at a celebration of Mary Fowler Shipes's life and interment at 1PM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Union Chapel Evangelistic Church Cemetery, 5500 Marion Rd. Macon, GA.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2020