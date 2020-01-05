Mary F. Williams
December 30, 1933 - January 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary F. Williams, 86, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Monday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private for family only. Rev. Mike Jones will officiate. The family will greet friends beginning at 1:00 at the funeral home and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Heart of Georgia Humane Society, PO Box 7554, Macon 31209.
Mrs. Williams was born in Augusta, Georgia the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Boyce Henderson and Frank Henderson and was preceded in death by a son, Mike Irby. She was retired from St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta as an X-ray technician.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her children, Nancy Irby Bullington (Shayne) of Macon and Robert "Bobby" Edward Irby of Macon; grandchildren, Christina, Kayleigh, Michael, Janin, and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Chase and Olivia; sisters, Lou Dearing Ellington and Martha Crestwell Barber.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
View the online memorial for Mary F. Williams
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 5, 2020