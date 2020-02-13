Mary Faye "Toby" Martin
October 12, 1935 - February 12, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Mary Faye "Toby" Martin of Warner Robins, Georgia, died of natural causes at her home on February 12, 2020. Toby, as she was called by family, friends, and colleagues, was born in Eutaw, Alabama, to Mary Louise McDonald and Berry Austin Henderson on October 12, 1935.
Toby married Winfred Oliver "Whitie" Martin, Jr., from Livingston, Alabama, prior to him entering the Air Force. She joined him in Casablanca, Morocco, Africa. Upon their return, Toby completed her education and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Tift College in Forsyth, Georgia.
Toby was an educator at Shirley Hills Elementary School in Warner Robins for 25 years. She retired in 1998. She was an active member of Central Baptist Church.
She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, Whitie. She is also survived by children, Stan Martin (Robbie), Alice Martin Sands (Mark), and David Alan Martin; granddaughters, Sara Glenn (Ryan) and Anna Martin; grandson, Austin Horne (Megan); three great-grandchildren; and sister, Sara Lazarus of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Toby will be laid to rest with a graveside funeral service on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Magnolia Park Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to either , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Salvation Army, 305 Green St., Warner Robins, GA 31093.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mary Faye "Toby" Martin
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 13, 2020