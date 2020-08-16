Mary Ferguson09/21/1964 - 08/13/2020Warner Robins, GA- Mary Kay Ferguson, 55, passed away on August 13th, 2020.Born in Elgin, Illinois, Mary grew up in St. Petersburg, FL. After starting her own family, she moved to Warner Robins, GA, where she and her husband raised their three boys, and she worked as a childcare provider and a school nutritionist.Mary leaves behind three sons, Dustyn (Jennifer) Ferguson of Warner Robins, GA, DiJai (Jennifer) Ferguson of Warner Robins, GA, and Damon (Jessica) Ferguson of Clearwater, FL, along with her grandchildren Isaiah, Kayden, Grady, Felix and a new grandchild due in spring 2021. She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Carol) Sampley of St. Petersburg, FL and niece Allyna.She was proceeded in death by her parents, Jack and Kay Sampley and her husband, Tim Ferguson.