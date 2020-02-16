Mary Frances Griffeth
September 30, 1921 - February 12, 2020
Perry, GA- Miss Frances Griffeth, 98, of Perry, GA, was called into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 12, 2020.
Frances was born in Jackson County, GA to the late Marshall Augustus and Mary Ragan Griffeth. After graduating third in her high school class, she earned a Certificate of Secretary from Toccoa Falls Institute in 1941. Frances lived in Atlanta for most of her adult life. She worked at Ft. McPherson with the U.S. Treasury Department retiring as a GS-6.
Frances led a life completely devoted to Jesus, her church, family, work and friendships. She was a loyal member for 45 years of Baptist Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta until it closed in 1991. In 2005, she relocated to Warner Robins and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Frances's pumpkin pie and cranberry salad were a special treat her family enjoyed with her every Thanksgiving and Christmas. She loved the Atlanta Braves, crossword puzzles, and playing games with her great great-niece, Taylor. Frances was a breast cancer survivor.
Frances was preceded in death by her sister, Addis Colvin, and niece, Judy McKee. She is survived by her adoring nephew, Richard McKee; great-niece, Ginny Blumberg (Frank); and great-great-niece, Taylor Blumberg.
The family would like to give special thanks to Windy Clayton and Virginia Huff who were good friends to Frances for many years.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Pendergrass, GA at 4:30pm.
The family will accept flowers or memorials can be made to the Trinity United Methodist Endowment Fund, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 16, 2020