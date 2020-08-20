Mary Frances Hawk
March 19, 1938 - August 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Frances (Reynolds) Hawk, 82 of Macon, Georgia, formerly of Drexel North Carolina, passed away on August 10, 2020. Fran was born on March 19, 1938, in Wadesboro, NC, attended Wingate College and graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in Early Childhood Education and Home Economics. Fran was a Special Education teacher in the Burke County school system, and she finished her career working as an educator at Western Carolina Center, a home for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It was there she found her calling.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband, John Selby Hawk, her parents Rev. Eddie Franklin Reynolds, and Mildred McCrae Reynolds and her brother Donald Franklin Reynolds, Sr.
Fran leaves behind her daughter, Lisa Hawk of Winston-Salem, NC, and her son Jon-Selby Reynolds Hawk Sr. (Fran) of Macon, Georgia, her sister Margaret Riggins of Wake Forest, NC, two grandchildren, Jon Selby Reynolds Hawk, II, and Anna-Elisabeth McCrae Hawk.
Fran loved her family, and like all Reynolds, she loved to laugh. She always had a beautiful flower garden and enjoyed taking walks at her home in Burke County. She loved her precious dog, Maggie.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Bolingreen Health and Rehabilitation Center, and they express their heartfelt appreciation for the loving care provided by Ms. Josephine James of Macon, Georgia.
There will be a private graveside burial on August 22, 2020, at Burke Memorial Park in Morganton, NC.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
