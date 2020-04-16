Dr. Mary Frances Stenson
August 10, 1935 - April 8, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery; 2005 Woodlawn Dr. Macon GA.
At the respectful wishes of the family, there will be no viewing.
Thank you in for continuing to practice social distancing during the COVID19 pandemic as the family grieves the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020