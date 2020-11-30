1/1
April 16, 1940 - November 26, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Mary Baker Gornto Corbitt, age 80, of Macon, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born April 16, 1940, in Taylor County, Florida, to the late Oswald Gornto and Cathryn Ward Gornto (later Pickren).
Mary and late Lester "Bill" Corbitt married in 1964. She worked in accounting at WMAZ-TV for 30 years. Her true passion was her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her son, Billy Corbitt, and two daughters Donna Corbitt and Susan Stahl (Steve), one grandson, Colton Corbitt, and one granddaughter, CathrynJayne "CJ" Stahl. Also surviving her are one brother, Rip Revels (Kappy), three sisters, Jeanne Scott, Becki Sweeney (Brian), and Kelli Fair (Carl) and too many wonderful nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to name. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, William Gornto and Richard Bodiford.
Walk-through viewing on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 11am – 12:30 pm at Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson, Georgia. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1pm at Arna Cemetery.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 30, 2020.
