MARY HALEY RATHBUNMacon , GA- Mary Haley Rathbun passed away on May 2, 2020 at age 100. She was born in Hart county, Georgia to Ira and Minnie Haley and grew up in Elberton, Georgia. Mary was a resident of Macon for sixty years. She was employed at Robins Air Force base and was a faithful member of Glenwood Hills United Methodist church.She is preceded in death by her husband, Loren, as well as her many brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kaye, son-in-law, Dave, of Cincinnati and three grandchildren, David, Kristen and Michael.A memorial service will be held at a later date in Elberton, Georgia. Mary was a true representative of America's Greatest Generation.