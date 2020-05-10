Mary Haley Rathbun
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARY HALEY RATHBUN
Macon , GA- Mary Haley Rathbun passed away on May 2, 2020 at age 100. She was born in Hart county, Georgia to Ira and Minnie Haley and grew up in Elberton, Georgia. Mary was a resident of Macon for sixty years. She was employed at Robins Air Force base and was a faithful member of Glenwood Hills United Methodist church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Loren, as well as her many brothers and sisters. Mary is survived by her daughter, Kaye, son-in-law, Dave, of Cincinnati and three grandchildren, David, Kristen and Michael.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Elberton, Georgia. Mary was a true representative of America's Greatest Generation.


View the online memorial for MARY HALEY RATHBUN


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved