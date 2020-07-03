1/1
Mary Hamlin Dixon
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Hamlin Dixon
August 9, 1928 - July 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Hamlin Dixon, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Dixon was born in Crawford County, Georgia the daughter of the late Ray Floyd Hamlin and Fanny Myrtle Moody and was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Woods. She was homemaker and a devoted member of Northside Christian Church. Mrs. Dixon was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother always putting others first in her life. She seemed to always have a cake, casserole, or something cooking for friends and others.
Mrs. Dixon is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jesse O. Dixon of Macon; daughter, Nancy Cain (Jimmy) of Griffin; son, David Dixon (Ernestine) of Juliette; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Mary Hamlin Dixon



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved