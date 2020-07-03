Mary Hamlin Dixon
August 9, 1928 - July 1, 2020
Macon, GA- Mary Hamlin Dixon, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Dixon was born in Crawford County, Georgia the daughter of the late Ray Floyd Hamlin and Fanny Myrtle Moody and was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Woods. She was homemaker and a devoted member of Northside Christian Church. Mrs. Dixon was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother always putting others first in her life. She seemed to always have a cake, casserole, or something cooking for friends and others.
Mrs. Dixon is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jesse O. Dixon of Macon; daughter, Nancy Cain (Jimmy) of Griffin; son, David Dixon (Ernestine) of Juliette; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Mary Hamlin Dixon