Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hammond Hammock. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



April 21, 1927 - April 28, 2020

Oglethorpe, Georgia- Mary Hammond Hammock, 93, of Oglethorpe, GA died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10 in the morning, at the Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Barbara Koch of Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend, however social distancing is required. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church in Oglethorpe.

Mrs. Hammock, known to most as "Miss Mary", was born in Americus, GA on April 21, 1927 to the late Samuel and Lucile Hammond. She graduated from Americus High School and attended the St. Louis Music Conservatory where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. She continued her education at the

While teaching at Georgia Southwestern College, Mrs. Hammock met her late husband, George Noah Hammock (2011) on a blind date and they were married in 1953. She resided in Oglethorpe the rest of her life and taught music at the Macon County Primary School, Little Southland in Montezuma and was also a private music teacher. Mrs. Hammock was an active and dedicated member of Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church, where she directed the choir for over 60 years. In addition, she directed the community choir in the annual Lessons and Carols service for many years, organized many smaller musical groups for youth and adults alike, and had a servant's heart in all she did. Her music touched countless people through voice and piano lessons to hundreds of children and adults, and through sharing her voice at numerous weddings and other special occasions. Many remember her for her angelic voice and musical talents as well as for being a true Southern gem.

Survivors include her two daughters, Cumby Hammock-Cobb and husband David Cobb of Bishop, GA, Gina Hammock of Augusta, GA, three grandchildren, Natalie Bradley and husband Edward, Noah Cobb and Marianna Hammock, one great-grandchild, Reese Bradley and many nieces and nephews.

Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Hammock to Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 187, Oglethorpe, GA, 31068.

To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at





View the online memorial for Mary Hammond Hammock



Mary Hammond HammockApril 21, 1927 - April 28, 2020Oglethorpe, Georgia- Mary Hammond Hammock, 93, of Oglethorpe, GA died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10 in the morning, at the Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pastor Barbara Koch of Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend, however social distancing is required. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church in Oglethorpe.Mrs. Hammock, known to most as "Miss Mary", was born in Americus, GA on April 21, 1927 to the late Samuel and Lucile Hammond. She graduated from Americus High School and attended the St. Louis Music Conservatory where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree. She continued her education at the University of Michigan and received her Masters of Music.While teaching at Georgia Southwestern College, Mrs. Hammock met her late husband, George Noah Hammock (2011) on a blind date and they were married in 1953. She resided in Oglethorpe the rest of her life and taught music at the Macon County Primary School, Little Southland in Montezuma and was also a private music teacher. Mrs. Hammock was an active and dedicated member of Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church, where she directed the choir for over 60 years. In addition, she directed the community choir in the annual Lessons and Carols service for many years, organized many smaller musical groups for youth and adults alike, and had a servant's heart in all she did. Her music touched countless people through voice and piano lessons to hundreds of children and adults, and through sharing her voice at numerous weddings and other special occasions. Many remember her for her angelic voice and musical talents as well as for being a true Southern gem.Survivors include her two daughters, Cumby Hammock-Cobb and husband David Cobb of Bishop, GA, Gina Hammock of Augusta, GA, three grandchildren, Natalie Bradley and husband Edward, Noah Cobb and Marianna Hammock, one great-grandchild, Reese Bradley and many nieces and nephews.Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Hammock to Mt. Zion-St. Luke Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 187, Oglethorpe, GA, 31068.To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close